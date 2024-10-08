5 animals that never sleep and why

Some animals hardly rest, while others never really sleep at all! This might sound impossible to us, but it's perfectly normal for them. They have some lifestyles that don't require the kind of deep sleep that most creatures need.

1. Bullfrogs

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Bullfrogs don’t need sleep like humans do. Researchers found that even if bullfrogs rest, they stay alert and can quickly respond to any danger around them. This might be because they need to stay safe from predators and keep an eye out for food. They may rest their eyes, but their brains are always active and aware of their environment.

2. Dolphins

Pulse Nigeria

Dolphins are some of the smartest creatures in the sea, and their sleep habits are just as fascinating. Unlike humans, dolphins don’t fully shut down when they rest. Instead, they sleep with only one side of their brain at a time. The other half stays awake to watch for predators, come up to the surface to breathe, and ensure they don’t drift too far away. This way of sleeping, known as "unihemispheric slow-wave sleep," helps dolphins stay alert and alive in the vast ocean.

3. Cockroaches

ADVERTISEMENT

Getty Images

Cockroaches are resilient insects that can live in almost any environment. One interesting thing about them is their lack of a need for sleep. Cockroaches do have periods of rest, but they never truly sleep the way many other animals do. They are usually active at night, constantly searching for food, water, and safe places to hide. They stay ready to react quickly to changes in their surroundings, helping them avoid threats and survive for long periods.

4. Ants

Pulse Nigeria

Ants are known for their hard work and non-stop activity. These tiny insects don’t sleep like we do. Instead, ants take very short breaks throughout the day, lasting just a few minutes. While they rest, they remain slightly alert and ready to respond to anything that happens around them. Since they live in large colonies and need to work all the time to build their nests, find food, and protect their queen, sleep is not an option for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Jellyfish

Pulse Nigeria

Jellyfish are simple creatures that have no brain, heart, or bones. Because of this, they don’t need sleep like many other animals. They move through the ocean with a rhythmic pulsing, which helps them get food and stay afloat. Jellyfish have rest periods where their movements slow down, but they don’t "sleep" the way humans or other complex animals do. Their simple body structure allows them to stay in a state of rest without fully shutting down, making it easier for them to keep up with their survival needs.