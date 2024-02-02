5 things Kenkey sellers do that Ghanaians find annoying

Let's talk about five common annoyances every Ghanaian can relate to when purchasing kenkey.

Being rude to those who don’t buy fish:

Not buying fish seems to be an unwelcome choice for some sellers. The moment you decide not to buy fish, the change in attitude you receive is drastic. It's as if refusing you’ve committed some unforgivable crime.

The same quantity of pepper no matter the number of kenkey you buy:

It doesn’t matter if you buy one kenkey or ten, the amount of pepper you receive remains the same. This logic is baffling.

Naturally, buying more kenkey should mean getting more pepper, right? But the steadfast pepper portioning is a puzzle that leaves many of us scratching our heads.

Different prices for the same size of fish: At the Kenkey stand, fish are displayed with different price tags, suggesting a variety in size.

However, upon closer inspection, they all seem remarkably similar in size. It's like a magic trick where the real magic is the disappearing act performed on your money

Always having an attitude: Interacting with some Kenkey sellers can feel like you're navigating through an emotional minefield.

Their mood can swing wildly, purchasing kenkey an unpredictable venture. It's never clear if you'll be greeted with a smile or a scowl.

Frying the fish till it’s no longer chewable: Kenkey sellers love to fry leftover fish to sell for the next day but the problem is sometimes the fish can be fried till they are rock hard they are like chips.