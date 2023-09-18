5 amazing benefits of taking a cold shower

Boosts your immunity against colds; Research has shown that people who bathe in cold water are less likely to go down with a cold as compared to those who bathe in warm water.

According to scientists’ cold water stimulates your blood cells to fight infections.

Improves Blood Circulation; When the body feels cold the blood circulates to distribute heat to other parts of the body, this helps to keep the body active and oxygenated.

Increased metabolism; As the body works hard to dispel oxygen through blood circulation to other parts of the body, it results in a little calorie burn.

The calorie burn leaves your body as metabolic waste, hence increasing your metabolism.

Helps alleviate pain; Cold water reduces inflammation and alters your brain's idea of pain.

It dulls the nerve that transmits pain signals to your brain. This makes you feel pain in a subtle way.

Increases tightness; Cold water tightens pores and firms loose skin by increasing tightness when used in skincare routines.

A bonus tip for women is that, it’s good for the vagina since it helps tighten the skin around the vagina and enhances its elasticity.