5 amazing benefits of taking a cold shower

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

It may be more soothing to take a warm bath after a hard day’s work or before you step out to begin your day.

cold shower
cold shower

There are days when warm water is perfect for you but cold water has some surprising benefits on your body.

Boosts your immunity against colds; Research has shown that people who bathe in cold water are less likely to go down with a cold as compared to those who bathe in warm water.

According to scientists’ cold water stimulates your blood cells to fight infections.

Improves Blood Circulation; When the body feels cold the blood circulates to distribute heat to other parts of the body, this helps to keep the body active and oxygenated.

Increased metabolism; As the body works hard to dispel oxygen through blood circulation to other parts of the body, it results in a little calorie burn.

The calorie burn leaves your body as metabolic waste, hence increasing your metabolism.

Helps alleviate pain; Cold water reduces inflammation and alters your brain's idea of pain.

It dulls the nerve that transmits pain signals to your brain. This makes you feel pain in a subtle way.

Increases tightness; Cold water tightens pores and firms loose skin by increasing tightness when used in skincare routines.

A bonus tip for women is that, it’s good for the vagina since it helps tighten the skin around the vagina and enhances its elasticity.

If you’re not a fan of cold water give it a try every once in a while and watch how you fall in love with it gradually.

