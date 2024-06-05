5 psychological tricks for when you can't sleep

The good news is that there are psychological tricks you can use to help you fall asleep faster. These methods don't require any special equipment or medication—just a little understanding of how your brain works.

Here are five effective psychological tricks to try when you find yourself staring at the ceiling in the middle of the night:

1. The 4-7-8 breathing technique

One of the most popular and effective methods for falling asleep is the 4-7-8 breathing technique. This method, developed by Dr. Andrew Weil, is based on an ancient yogic technique called pranayama, which helps practitioners gain control over their breathing patterns.

How to do it:

Sit or lie down in a comfortable position.

Close your eyes and inhale quietly through your nose for a count of 4.

Hold your breath for a count of 7.

Exhale completely through your mouth for a count of 8.

Repeat this cycle 3-4 times.

This method works by increasing oxygen in your bloodstream, slowing your heart rate, and promoting relaxation, making it easier to drift off to sleep.

2. Visualisation

Visualisation is a powerful tool that can help calm your mind and prepare it for sleep. By creating a peaceful and serene image in your mind, you can distract yourself from worries and stress.

How to do it:

Close your eyes and imagine a peaceful scene. It could be a beach, a forest, or any place where you feel calm and happy.

Focus on the details of this place. What do you see? What sounds can you hear? Can you feel the breeze or smell the flowers?

Let yourself become fully immersed in this scene. The more vivid and detailed the visualisation, the better it will work.

This technique can help shift your focus away from the anxieties of the day and towards a more restful state of mind.

3. Progressive muscle relaxation

Progressive muscle relaxation (PMR) is a technique that involves tensing and then relaxing different muscle groups in your body. This method can help reduce physical tension and promote relaxation.

How to do it:

Start by lying down in a comfortable position.

Begin with your toes. Squeeze the muscles tightly for 5 seconds, then relax them completely.

Move up to your calves, thighs, abdomen, chest, arms, and finally your face, repeating the same process of tensing and relaxing.

As you progress through each muscle group, focus on the feeling of relaxation and let go of any stress.

PMR helps in calming the body and mind, making it easier to fall asleep.

4. Cognitive shuffling

Cognitive shuffling is a technique where you think of random, unrelated words to distract your mind and prevent it from focusing on stressful thoughts.

How to do it:

Close your eyes and think of a word, such as “bed.”

Think of words that start with the first letter of that word. For example, “ball,” “baby,” “bunny.”

Once you’ve run out of words, pick another letter and start again.

The randomness of the words helps keep your mind occupied without engaging in worry or anxiety, making it easier to drift off to sleep.

5. Mindfulness meditation

Mindfulness meditation involves focusing on the present moment without judgment. It can help reduce anxiety and promote a sense of calm.

How to do it:

Find a comfortable sitting or lying position.

Close your eyes and focus on your breath. Notice the sensation of the air entering and leaving your nostrils.

When your mind starts to wander, gently bring your focus back to your breath.

Continue this practice for 5-10 minutes.

Mindfulness meditation can help quiet a racing mind and prepare your body for sleep.

Trouble sleeping can be a common issue, but these psychological tricks can help you relax and drift off more easily.