5 qualities you need to possess to be able to drive in Ghana

Here are some qualities you need to help you stay safe and maintain your sanity while driving in Ghana:
Ghanaian roads can be a challenging experience, and it's essential to prepare yourself for the unique driving conditions you may encounter.
1. Constant Vigilance:
Ghanaian roads can be unpredictable, so it's crucial to stay alert at all times.
Be aware of your surroundings and anticipate potential hazards. Remember that anyone can change lanes or pull out in front of you unexpectedly.
2. Quick Reflexes:
Quick reflexes are essential for avoiding accidents.
Stay ready to react to sudden changes in traffic, road conditions, or the behavior of other drivers (especially trotro drivers)
Always keep a safe following distance to give yourself ample time to brake or maneuver if needed.
3. A sharp tongue;
There’s no need to keep the anger within you, the other drivers won’t spare and you also don’t have to spare them when it’s their turn.
Sharpen your tongue and fire back at the road bullies. That's the only way you can get over your anger and move on.
4. Master the art of honking at people;
People can park in the middle of the road to chat with their friends you need to remind them that the road doesn’t belong to them.
So, learn how to honk and do it loudly.
5. Disobedience;
When driving in Ghana be prepared to disobey certain traffic regulations.
For instance, before you decide to stop at the yellow light make sure that those behind you are also planning to do the same.
In Ghana, the yellow light means ‘go faster’ If you dare stop while the person behind you is speeding you may end up in an accident.
Bear in mind that you'll always be angry when driving in Ghana due to other drivers and challenging road conditions
By practicing defensive driving, remaining alert, and keeping a level head, you can reduce the risks associated with driving in such environments.
