Entrepreneurs put beautiful pictures of their merchandise, all you have to do is send a direct message, and the goods will be delivered to you.
5 red flags to watch out for before buying from an online vendor
One of the most popular platforms for entrepreneurs is Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp.
But most times it doesn’t work that way too, cause a lot of fraudulent vendors are everywhere. After making payment for an item, you end up not getting it delivered to you.
To avoid falling for an online scam, here are some of the red flags to look out for.
- Send a DM for the price
This is a huge red flag. Why would you ask people to direct message for the price when they can just display it? There should be a consistent price for everything.
- A new account
If you are sending money to a new social media account then, the joke is really on you. Because they probably scammed others in their former account and just opened a new one.
- The products on the page are not theirs
If a vendor is posting pictures of goods that do not belong to them, that is a crime and a big red flag.
- No one you know has bought from them
Reviews are so important, so always make sure you know someone who has gotten goods from them.
- They have no address or website
So where do you go if you want to refund whatever you’ve bought? Most online platforms with a website are usually but not always secured.
People buy goods on social media platforms probably because the pictures are enticing. However, before sending money to anyone, do an appropriate survey and make sure you don’t share your bank details on social media accounts.
