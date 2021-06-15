5 simple ways to pass the SAT Examination

Start studying early once you are sure of writing the SAT, start preparing immediately. Waiting for some days for the exam will lead to nothing but failure. Drawing schedules has been proven effective to help you prepare adequately. The schedule should include things you will do every day (daily routine) with time allocated for studying your SAT materials. If you don’t start studying early, you will end up cramming (chew and pour) which is a bad idea. Cramming will make you feel like you are absorbing too much information and you will end up forgetting them.