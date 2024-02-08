GSS reveals that 7 out of 10 men do not use condoms during sexual intercourse

The reality of condom use

The survey paints a vivid picture of the current landscape of sexual health practices among Ghanaian men.

The reluctance or refusal to use condoms signifies not just a gap in sexual health education but also highlights deep-rooted stigmas and accessibility issues.

In a country where HIV/AIDS remains a significant public health challenge, understanding and addressing the reasons behind low condom usage is critical.

Implications on HIV/AIDS spread

The correlation between low condom usage and the increasing number of HIV patients cannot be overstated.

Condoms are a proven, effective method for preventing the transmission of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Without their widespread and consistent use, the battle against HIV/AIDS in Ghana faces a steep uphill climb.

The survey's findings underscore an urgent need for comprehensive strategies to combat the spread of HIV, focusing on education, accessibility, and stigma eradication.

Educating the population

Education is a powerful tool in changing perceptions and behaviors. There's a pressing need for enhanced sexual health education that addresses not only the hows and whys of condom use but also dismantles the myths that contribute to their avoidance.

Schools, community centers, and even digital platforms can serve as conduits for disseminating vital information about the importance of using condoms to prevent HIV/AIDS.

Improving condom accessibility

Accessibility is another critical factor influencing condom use. The government, in partnership with NGOs and the private sector, must ensure that condoms are not only affordable but also readily available across the country.

This includes remote and rural areas where access to health services can be limited.

Addressing cultural and social stigmas

Cultural and social stigmas surrounding condom use and HIV/AIDS often deter individuals from taking preventive measures.

Initiatives aimed at normalizing conversations about sexual health and encouraging open discussions can play a significant role in changing societal attitudes.

Engaging community leaders, influencers, and celebrities to advocate for condom use can also help shift public perception.

The survey's findings are a call to action for all stakeholders involved in public health and HIV/AIDS prevention in Ghana.

By focusing on education, accessibility, and stigma reduction, there's hope for reversing the trend of low condom usage among Ghanaian men.