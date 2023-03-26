7 wardrobe essentials for every Ghanaian man

A good wardrobe should have a balance of basic and trendy pieces that not only reflect who you are but also vary across different occasions.

Figuring out your style takes time and if you’re not there yet, here are some simple wardrobe essentials for men.

Classic Men’s Briefs

The first step to building a good wardrobe is finding the best underwear. Underwear is the first thing you put on and the last thing you take off. It is also the closest thing to your, erm, prized possession.

The wrong pair can mar your entire fit and make you and you know what uncomfortable. The best briefs to go for are the ones that are comfy and breathable.

The best boxer briefs make you forget you're wearing them at all. They should be soft and nearly invisible against your skin, with no-pinch seams and just the right amount of elasticity so they don't sag or stretch out during the day.

Dress shoes

Another basic foundation of any man's wardrobe is his footwear. And, unless you have an unlimited budget, you should invest in shoes that are versatile and will get the most wear.

So, every man should have a great dress shoe in their closet because it's gonna tie an outfit together. You want something smart enough to wear with a suit and then cool enough to wear with a dark pair of jeans.

This should include a pair of white sneakers, athletic sneakers, loafers, dress shoes, palm slippers, sandals, and crocs.

Formal Fits

Invest a little extra in classic fits, for people who are working in the corporate or business sector. The list of basic work wardrobe essentials that should be in every stylish man's wardrobe is short.

A navy blue or charcoal grey suit, flannel pants or chinos, button-down shirts, a statement tie, plain t-shirts, sweaters, blazers, and jackets.

Pair of Jeans

So a man should always have a great pair of dark, trim jeans. These essential Jeans are suitable for almost any occasion, depending on how well they are styled.

It also tends to look dressier and cleaner. And the most important thing that I think men miss is fit. Jeans need to be tight because they stretch out.

There are various types of jeans for men, but what they all have in common is the level of comfort provided by the fit of each. The fit of your jeans describes how they sit on your body from the waist to the thighs. Finding the perfect fit is critical because comfort should be your number one priority.

Essentials jeans for your wardrobe should include at least a pair of slim fit jeans, regular fit jeans, loose fit jeans, relaxed fit jeans, and tapered jeans.

Clean casual fits

Two-piece outfits, or matching sets as they're more commonly known, have matching top and bottom wear, as the name implies. They're having a moment, and not just with the ladies.

Men are just as invested in the trend as women are, and why shouldn't they be? It's enjoyable, simple comfortable, and it can be styled casually or formally.

Traditional Fits

It is critical to have at least one traditional outfit in your wardrobe. And if you don't by 2023, your wardrobe will be not only incomplete but incorrect. There are many classic and fashionable Nigerian outfits.

These are not only appropriate for weddings, churches, or mosques. Many Nigerians wear these outfits to the formal environment, especially on Fridays.

Accessories

Men's accessories are minor additions to an outfit. Accessories can be used to customize your look and make it reflect your personal feelings or attitude.

You should always have some fun, great accessories that complete the look.