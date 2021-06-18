8 easy-to-do natural hairstyles for work/class

- Low bun
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Lifestyle News & Trends | Pulse Ghana
There’s nothing as frustrating as not knowing what to do with your natural hair when you have to go somewhere. It will please you to know that there are easy hairstyles you can do by yourself and still look cute on a normal work day, for that occasion or lecture. Here are 8 of them.
All you have to do with this style is to firmly hold all your hair directly under or on your hind head with a hair band. You can make it look even more sleek with hair gel and you’re good to go.
This is similar to the low bun but this time round, you hold the bun directly on top of your head. It is very simple to do and will still look beautiful with or without hair gel.
This hairstyle is also very simple to do. All you have to do is to part your hair into two and hold the buns on the sides of your head. If you need help with the parting please ask for help, otherwise do your best to get it straight.
This style is pretty simple even though it also demands parting the hair into two directly behind the head. You will then hold the upper half in a bun on top of your head and comb the remaining half down to look neat and presentable.
This is also really simple to do, all you need is a few hair pins to hold the sides of your hair towards the top of your head to give it a ‘mohawkish’ look.
This hairstyle is not too simple nor too difficult, but it’s doable. Try it girl, try it!
This is all about twisting sections of your hair into strands. How big or small they will be will depend on you of course.
This particular style is not difficult to do but will need a little practicing to perfect it. With this, you will twist sections of your hair to lie flat on your scalp like cornrows do. They are very nice to have and can be taken anywhere.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh