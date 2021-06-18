8 easy-to-do natural hairstyles for work/class

All you have to do with this style is to firmly hold all your hair directly under or on your hind head with a hair band. You can make it look even more sleek with hair gel and you’re good to go.

High puff

This is similar to the low bun but this time round, you hold the bun directly on top of your head. It is very simple to do and will still look beautiful with or without hair gel.

Space buns

This hairstyle is also very simple to do. All you have to do is to part your hair into two and hold the buns on the sides of your head. If you need help with the parting please ask for help, otherwise do your best to get it straight.

Half up/down

This style is pretty simple even though it also demands parting the hair into two directly behind the head. You will then hold the upper half in a bun on top of your head and comb the remaining half down to look neat and presentable.

Mohawk

This is also really simple to do, all you need is a few hair pins to hold the sides of your hair towards the top of your head to give it a ‘mohawkish’ look.

Bantu knots

This hairstyle is not too simple nor too difficult, but it’s doable. Try it girl, try it!

Twist out

This is all about twisting sections of your hair into strands. How big or small they will be will depend on you of course.

Flat twists