According to statistics, men keep secrets better than women, here's why

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In a recent poll conducted by Pulse, audiences were asked who they believed were better at keeping secrets—men or women.

Secrets-depositphotos

The results were quite revealing, with men taking a comfortable lead. Over 12,000 people voted in favour of men being better secret keepers, while women lagged far behind with only 1,500 votes. If you're wondering why men might be perceived as better secret keepers, here are some possible reasons that could explain this belief:

Poll results Poll results Pulse Ghana

One of the most common perceptions is that men tend to be less talkative than women. They often prefer to keep conversations short and straight to the point, which can make them less likely to share sensitive information.

Their reserved nature and tendency to avoid gossip might contribute to the belief that they are better at keeping secrets.

Men are often raised to be emotionally detached or to keep their feelings to themselves. This emotional restraint can make them less inclined to share personal or confidential information with others.

By maintaining a certain level of emotional distance, men might find it easier to keep secrets without feeling the need to confide in someone.

Men might be more cautious about sharing secrets to avoid potential conflicts or confrontations. They may understand that revealing sensitive information could lead to disputes or strained relationships, which they prefer to avoid. This fear of conflict can act as a deterrent, keeping them from spilling secrets.

They fear conflict. fizkes/Getty Images Business Insider USA

Generally, men do not engage in gossip as compared to women. Gossip often involves sharing secrets or private information, so a lower involvement in gossip could contribute to the idea that men are better secret keepers.

They might prioritise other types of conversations over sharing or discussing personal matters.

Men have the ability to fall asleep or zone out during conversations, especially when details start piling up. This tendency might actually contribute to the perception that men are better secret keepers.

The truth is, they might not even fully register the secrets being shared with them and that's why they end up not telling anyone: Because how can you say something you don't know?

While the results of the Pulse poll suggest that men are better secret keepers than women, keep in mind that individual behaviour varies greatly, and not everyone fits these generalisations.

Poll Poll Pulse Ghana
The reasons mentioned above provide some insights into why men might be seen as more reliable when it comes to keeping secrets, but these traits are not exclusive to one gender. Ultimately, the ability to keep a secret depends on personal values, character, and the context of the situation rather than gender alone.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

