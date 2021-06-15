Actress Nayas1 reveals benefits of watching porn, shares her experience

According to her, watching such movies has helped her a lot especially while unmarried.
Ghanaian actress and producer, Gladys Mensah Boaku, popularly called Nayas 1, has revealed some benefits she had from watching pornographic movies.
According to her, watching such movies has helped her a lot especially while unmarried.
Natasha 1 was speaking in an interview with famed ZionFelix.
She noted that such movies helped her know how to move on from one man to the other.
Even though she said she just watched it without masturbating, the actress stressed that watching porn helped her to keep her mind off certain things at the time she was single.
Nayas added that she took pleasure in watching it.
Currently, the famed actress and producer is the host of an adult show on Kantanka TV.
