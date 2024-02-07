3 annoying situations women with natural hair can relate to

Let's dive into three common, yet utterly annoying situations that can test the patience of even the most dedicated naturalista.

Everyone thinks they can touch your hair without even asking

First and foremost, the unsolicited hair touching takes the crown for being the most intrusive.

It's a scenario many women with natural hair face, where friends, acquaintances, and sometimes even strangers, feel the compulsion to touch their hair without permission.

This breach of personal space is not only uncomfortable but also disregards the basic respect for one's bodily autonomy.

Your hair is not an open invitation for a tactile experience, and it's entirely within your rights to politely, but firmly, decline such invasions.

Hairdressers trying to persuade you to perm your hair

Venturing into a hair salon as a woman with natural hair can sometimes feel like entering enemy territory, especially when you're met with hairdressers who try to convince you to perm your hair.

Despite your clear intention to maintain your natural texture, some stylists may see your hair as a problem to be "fixed" rather than a crown to be cared for.

This pressure to conform to straight-haired standards can be disheartening and frustrating.

Standing your ground and educating your stylist about the beauty and versatility of natural hair can be an empowering part of your hair journey.

Always detangling

Lastly, the detangling process is a rite of passage for every woman with natural hair, a test of patience, endurance, and arm strength.

This time-consuming task is a necessary evil to prevent breakage and maintain healthy, happy curls.

Whether it's a weekly ritual or a post-wash day battle, the detangling process is a labor of love that demands the right tools, products, and a good dose of perseverance.

It's a testament to the commitment required to keep those natural locks flourishing

The world with natural hair is an adventure filled with highs and lows, challenges, and triumphs.

From setting boundaries around personal space to advocating for your hair's integrity in the salon chair, these experiences shape the journey of every natural-haired woman.

