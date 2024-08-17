Avoid painful sexual positions, it can cause penile fracture – Dr. Esther Agbozo

“Then again, when you are practicing any sex position, you should be making sure that it is not causing any harm to you. Both male and female,” she stated.

She further narrated an incident where a patient reported to the hospital with a penile fracture as a result of a sex position. She further stated the patient had to go through a surgical procedure to be restored.

“I’m saying this because I’ve had a patient come in with a penile fracture. Penis can break because it has muscles, and those muscles can rapture. And the person was in so much pain and we had to repair it surgically,” she narrated.

The case has sparked discussions on social media, with many users expressing surprise at the severity of the injury and the potential risks associated with certain sexual activities.

@menp3_ruf posted, “yeah,s£x suppose to give us pleasure not cause pains,so i don’t understand why people take positions that will cause pain and discomfort,some even spank the ladies butt like they are insane.🤦🏽”

@SeanrickyrozayJ also replied, “Penile fractures occurs when the sex is wild Calm and cool S** won’t cause penile fractures.”

@joejunior566 wrote, “Penial Fracture kyer3 s3 s3n? Ne kcte abu anaa?? Eii 3ne3 Dr Amuzu enni aduro biaa saa oo.”

