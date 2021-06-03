Beautiful photos from Akuapem Poloo's lavish birthday party

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo turned 32 years last Monday, June 1, 2021.
Following her experience some few months ago, a birthday is something worth celebrating.
To mark her big day, the actress threw a party that caught the attention of the entire country.
Following a harrowing experience with the law, after she was found guilty of indecent exposure where she served days in prison a few weeks ago, a birthday party was something worth celebrating.
Akuapem Poloo, hence, celebrated her 32 years in grand style crowning the day with a colourful party somewhere in Accra. In attendance were various celebrities from the entertainment industry.
From the beautiful gold ensemble she stunned us to all the beautiful people that graced the occasion, here are all the photos we loved.
