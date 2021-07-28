4 dangers of using sex toys (Dildos)

The ancient devices were made from things such as camel dung, wood stone, and leather. Most of these materials were very unhygienic. The current ones are made from different materials such as synthetic rubber. They are cheap to purchase and produce.

Modern sex toys are well designed to provide rigidity and flexibility. They come in different colours shapes and sizes.

However, some of them have specific materials which can harm you. For instance, jelly sex toys have chemicals that cause long-term conditions and reactions.

Again, they are made of porous materials which are much more difficult to clean. Still, the porous materials have tiny holes that can harbour bacteria. This can later lead to bacterial infections. Non-porous materials such as stainless steel, glass, and silicone are highly recommended. They are safe for the body, and they can be sanitized easily. Below are some dangers associated with using sex toys:

They are not good for play

Unsafe materials are used in making these toys. These include jelly, PV cans vinyl. Most of them contain phthalates. Phthalates are included in plastics to make them harder and flexible. Phthalates have adverse effects on human health. They are known for affecting the reproductive system. This is the main reason why they are banned in some nations. It is therefore essential to use safe, fabulous materials out there instead of taking chances.

Mechanical damage

Sex toys are known for causing mechanical damage to the vagina. Tampons that sit inside the vaginal tract can cause micro-ulcerations when inside the vagina. In general, hard sex toys can harm vaginal cells. Phthalates can lead to abnormal cellular changes or initiate cancer.

Getting stuck

Some sex toys can get stuck inside the vagina. There are some cases where doctors have pulled vibrators or dildos from the rectum. The rectal muscles are known for pulling some items further in whenever they are inserted. This problem can be solved by using toys that have flared bases. Sex toys that have strings at the base can also be retrieved easily from the vagina or rectum.

Getting dirty