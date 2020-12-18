Swollen feet normally occur at the time of pregnancy or due to foot/ankle injury or edema. Edema is basically swelling that is caused by fluid retention i.e. when excess fluid is trapped in the body’s tissues.

Swollen feet are common and usually not cause for concern unless they are symptoms that could signal a serious health problem.

Pregnancy could also be one of the reasons for swollen feet, which is generally considered normal. However, in case of excessive swelling, do consult a doctor to ensure quick diagnosis and treatment.

In case the swelling persists for not more than two to three days, you can use these home remedies to soothe them.

Cucumber and lemon water

Increase your fluid intake to dilute the salt in your system. Instead of just drinking water to flush things out, add a few slices of cucumber and lemon to the water and enjoy. Both these fruits have anti-inflammatory properties and will help you get rid of swollen feet. Sometimes, swelling can occur due to excessive fluid retention in the body. One of the best ways to reduce swelling is to bring cucumber to your rescue. The nutrients present in cucumber help release excessive water in the body, eventually reducing swelling.

Rock salt

Soak your feet in a bucket of lukewarm water with rock salt to get rid of inflammation. Do not use hot water as it will cause the swelling to increase. Use this remedy daily twice a day till the swelling doesn’t subside. A pinch of salt can do wonders to your feet and relief from the pain and swelling. Make sure you use only rock salt, which is said to be a pure form of salt, which can help you get maximum benefits.

Watermelon

Snacking on fresh watermelon will help reduce swelling in your feet. Watermelon is a great diuretic as it contains 92% water and stimulates urination. Watermelons are natural diuretics that help reduce water retention, further reducing swelling in the feet. Make sure you load up on watermelons in the sweltering heat and ensure healthy feet.

Grapefruit essential oil

Studies have shown that grapefruit essential oil is a great way to reduce swelling. In a warm bath, add a few drops of grapefruit essential oil and just relax. You can also add it to a bucket of lukewarm water and soak your feet. Grapefruit has antioxidative properties that help reduce the pain and swelling in the feet. The oil is known to possess anti-inflammatory and diuretic properties that help reduce swelling during pregnancy.