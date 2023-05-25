4 effective home remedies to treat diarrhoea

When you have diarrhoea, symptoms including bloating, fever, dehydration, disorientation and abdominal cramps may occur.

Despite how common the problem is, it is quite challenging finding simple home remedies to relieve the pain.

Here are some effective home remedies to treat diarrhoea, according to research:

Banana

Raw bananas are frequently suggested as part of a diarrhoea diet. This recipe’s astringent qualities prevent diarrhoea. It is delicious and healthy.

Method

Divided raw bananas into three pieces and softened them in a pressure cooker with enough water to cover the bananas. Drain away any extra water. Peel off the pulp, and then thoroughly mash it. A small number of poppy seeds should be roasted in a skillet until they turn brown, then ground into a fine powder by grinding. Add a dash of salt and this powder to the banana mush.

Ginger and honey

Ginger can cure diarrhoea and other symptoms such as vomiting, and abdominal spasms.

Method

Eat some honey with a pinch of finely grated ginger. Afterwards, wait 10 minutes before drinking water.

Buttermilk

Buttermilk is regarded as an effective remedy for diarrhoea. Due to the abundance of healthy bacteria, it aids in settling the digestive system and easing discomfort.

Adding whey even makes it better. Whey is the curd’s liquid component, and buttermilk is made by churning curd after the fat has been taken off.

Pomegranate

Dry pomegranate peel is an effective treatment for diarrhoea.

Method

Make a fine powder of pomegranate peel and eat 1 gram twice a day.

