For infants to survive, grow and develop properly they require the right proportion of nutrients. Breast milk is rich in nutrients and anti-bodies and contains the right quantities of fat, sugar, water and protein.

These nutrients are major pre-requisites to the health and survival of the baby. When a child is exclusively breastfed, their immune system is strengthened, enabling it to life-threatening illnesses like pneumonia and diarrhoea amongst other infections.

It is important to watch what you eat for your baby to develop properly even after delivery.

while not all babies react to the same foods, here are 4 foods to avoid while breastfeeding your baby.

Citrus

It is very important for a lactating mother to carefully select the foods they eat because babies gastrointestinal tract is still immature during the few months.

Some of the compounds in citrus fruits can be especially irritating. Citrus can cause spitting up, fussiness, or even diaper rash. A breastfeeding mother can substitute citrus foods with pineapple, mango or watermelon instead.

Chocolate

Chocolates, especially dark chocolate contains antioxidants that are good for the body, skin and hair. Did you also know that chocolate contains caffeine? Eating foods containing chocolate can have a laxative effect—on the baby.

Watch your baby’s behaviour, and diapers—if she becomes fussy or has a runny poop after you eat chocolate, that means it’s time to cut back or eliminate it.

Fish

Some types of fish like salmon contains omega 3 fatty acids which the body needs to function properly. However, some fish can be high in mercury, which can find its way into your milk supply. Follow the same rules for eating fish as you did when you were pregnant and everything should be OK.

Peanuts

It is always advisable to avoid eating peanuts until after your baby is weaned especially if you have a history of peanut allergy in your family.

The allergenic compounds in peanuts and tree nuts can be transmitted through breast milk.

If you’re not sure if your baby might have a peanut allergy, watch for wheezing, rash, or hives in your baby; these can be signs of an allergic reaction.