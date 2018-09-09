Pulse.com.gh logo
4 health benefits of yoga


Daily yoga also strengthens the overall mind-body connection.

  • Better all-around level of fitness

Yoga is a great form of exercise if you are thinking of improving your fitness level. Yoga can be done in the comfort of your home. It combines aspects of cardio, functional and strength training all in one.

  • Improves lung function

A lot of breathing exercises are said to improve lung function. Doing such exercises in a long run could cure respiratory problems. It also increases of the capacity of your lungs.

  • Lose weight

Practicing yoga every day helps to lose weight. It fuels the metabolic system and that helps to burn fat, leading to weight loss.

Daily yoga can also help restore the hormonal balance in your body, which can normalize your body weight.

Levels of cortisol, the hormone that is released in response to stress and low blood-glucose concentration, will be lowered, leading to less overeating.

  • Increase your energy

Just a few minutes of yoga every day will provide that much-needed energy boost in our busy lives and will keep us fresh for longer. Yoga, with its unique synergy of body and breath work, is perfect when your reserves are running low.

