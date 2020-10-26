Not just tomato, but its juice is nutrient-rich and low in calories and fat.

A study has shown that one glass of tomato juice contains 74 percent of your recommended daily vitamin C intake. Other key vitamins include K, B1, B2, B3, B5 and B6 and minerals such as potassium, manganese and iron.

If you haven't known the many benefits of tomato juice yet, there is a chance you are missing out on something important and beneficial.

This article hence, we highlight some reasons why drinking tomato juice should be a routine.

Aids in weight loss

Tomato juice aids in weight loss. It keeps the body hydrated, while the low sodium and high fibre content in it ensure that the body doesn’t feel weak or hungry. It gives the body the required amount of nutrients and calories to ensure that the metabolic process in the body remains unaffected.

Nourishes the skin

Tomato juice for skin has a lot of benefits. It helps in getting rid of tanning, counters discolouration of the skin, helps in treating and preventing acne, shrinks open pores and regulates the secretion of sebum in oily skin.

Detoxification

Tomato juice has a detoxification effect on the body due to the presence of chlorine and sulfur. Our liver and kidneys are responsible for the detoxification of our body. Thus, for the body to remain healthy these two organs must remain in a healthy state. Natural chlorine helps the liver and kidneys to function properly, while Sulphur protects them from any kind of infection. As tomato is abundant in both, to get rid of all the toxins in your body, all you need is a glass of tomato juice.

Hair growth

The vitamins and iron present in tomato juice help in preserving as well as adding shine to dull, damaged and lifeless hair. It also helps in getting rid of itchy scalp as well as dandruff. Just apply fresh tomato juice to your scalp and hair after you have washed it with shampoo and leave it in for 4- 5 minutes just like you let a conditioner sit on your hair. Rinse with cold water thereafter.

Regulates bowel movements

The best solution available to counter irregular bowel movement is drinking tomato juice. The fibre in the tomato juice keeps the liver healthy, aids digestion, prevents constipation and thus, regulates and aids the bowel movement.