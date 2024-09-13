ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

4 things frowning does to your face

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Frowning is a natural expression of displeasure or frustration, but did you know that it can have lasting effects on your face?

An AI-generated image of a woman in bed, smiling as she wakes up with sunlight streaming through the window (Hotpot.ai)
An AI-generated image of a woman in bed, smiling as she wakes up with sunlight streaming through the window (Hotpot.ai)

Though it may be impossible to avoid frowning entirely, frequent frowning can lead to some noticeable changes in your facial appearance. Here are four things frowning does to your face:

Recommended articles

Repeated frowning can lead to the formation of wrinkles, particularly around the forehead and between the eyebrows. These lines, often called frown lines or glabellar lines, are the result of repeated muscle contractions.

Over time, these expressions can cause permanent creases in the skin, making you look older.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frowning involves the contraction of certain facial muscles, particularly those around the forehead and eyes.

This constant tightening can make your facial muscles tense, potentially leading to discomfort, headaches, and even jaw pain. If frowning becomes a frequent habit, it can give your face a tired or stressed look.

Tightens facial muscles
Tightens facial muscles pulse uganda
ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, the act of frowning can influence your emotional state. Studies have shown that facial expressions can impact how you feel.

Constant frowning can trick your brain into thinking you’re unhappy, contributing to a cycle of negative emotions. In contrast, smiling, even when forced, can have the opposite effect, improving your mood.

Frowning often gives off a negative or unapproachable vibe. It can make you appear tired, stressed, or upset, even if you aren’t feeling that way. This expression can affect how others perceive you, potentially creating barriers in social interactions and relationships.

Black man frowning (image used for illustration) [iStock]
Black man frowning (image used for illustration) [iStock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

While frowning is a normal expression, frequent frowning can have long-term effects on your face, from wrinkles to a more tense appearance.

Being mindful of your facial expressions and taking steps to relax your face can help reduce these effects and maintain a more youthful and approachable look.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Skin-to-skin contact is known as Kangaroo care [NPR]

Why newborn babies are immediately placed on their mother's chest

Facial expressions and meanings [istockphoto]

13 facial expressions and what they reveal about people’s inner feelings

How to lighten dark underarms and thighs using these 3 ingredients

How to lighten dark underarms and thighs using these 3 ingredients

Testicular cancer doctor-Oncology consultants

8 early that you may be developing cancer in your testicles