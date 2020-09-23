The transition from relaxed to natural hair texture is usually a beautiful and empowering experience but the process can really be struggling.

It’s a big step for sure and its hard work but I can tell you right now that few people regret it afterwards.

If you are considering going natural by transitioning, here are some tips for you.

The hardest thing that you will have to battle is within your own thoughts and feelings.

You will have to get used to caring for natural hair which is completely different from having relaxed hair.

Cut the relaxed hair

Leaving a short amount of new growth near the scalp.is certainly the best option for creating healthy growth. Although it is difficult, it is more important to chop the hair off for a healthier and fast-growing hair.

Trim your hair regularly.

Relaxers are permanent, so whatever parts of your hair that have been in contact with a relaxer will never grow back naturally. Therefore, at some point in time, your hair must be cut off to above the demarcation line. If you’re not willing to go for the big chop, the next step is to do regular trims of your hair.

Start by cutting off a few inches of your hair, and then once a month cut off some inches of the hair. Over time you’ll have removed all of the damaged, relaxed hair to above the demarcation line, allowing your natural hair to grow more strongly.

Find good products for your hair

Using good products can cover up even the most unsightly of hairstyles.

Get a hair expert and ask them for products that are good for your hair. Rather than a tight style with clips or elastic bands to style your hair, it will be safer and gentle to use the best products on your hair. You may like the results better.

Try using braids or twists.

Using loose cornrows, braids, and twists are a great way to add interest to your hair without damaging it. The most manageable transitioning hairstyles are box braids amongst others.