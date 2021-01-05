Tea is truly the elixir of the gods. Not only is it delicious to drink, but has so many skin benefits, you’ll be stunned. In fact, those used tea bags we throw away every day have a multitude of benefits they can still be used for.

Here are five unusual but awesome things you can do with a used teabag before you toss it in the bin:

Use as scrub

An antioxidant scrub which will leave your skin glowing, this is amazing for those who have dull skin, and even helps fight acne.

Method: All you need to do is set aside your used green tea bags and let them dry. Then, on a cleansed face, use these with a little water, and scrub away. Your skin will be glowing and healthy, and the bacteria-fighting catechins in it will also reduce acne.

Tone oily and acne-prone skin

A tea bag is an astringent that calms skin, tones it, and brightens it.

Method: Place the used tea bags in the fridge, and apply them cold on a clean face. Your skin will feel mattified, and over time, blemishes will also reduce.

Excellent for treating smelly feet

Using black tea to soak your feet in is a popular home remedy. But if you can’t do that, you can always apply used black tea bags (while they’re still wet) on your toes. It reduces a common type of toenail fungus called candida, which causes smelly feet.

Burn

Whether it’s sunburn or razor burn, a soaked teabag can relieve the pain. Allow a couple of tea bags to cool after steeping and place them gently on the affected area. Do not rub, simply allow the skin to soak in the residual liquid from the bag for a soothing sensation. Similarly, apply a teabag to rashes and insect bites to stop the itchiness.

Bruise

Heal a bruise much faster with a soaked teabag. A bruise is caused by ruptured capillaries, the smallest blood vessels in the body. Teabags contain tannins, which constrict blood vessels, thereby stopping blood loss. The bruise eventually changes colour and heals.