Rich in Antioxidants

Hibiscus is loaded with antioxidants known as anthocyanocides which are amazing for your skin’s health.

These antioxidants tights the pores and fight against skin-damaging free radicals that cause premature ageing of the skin. They also have anti-inflammatory properties that reduce skin inflammation!

The Botox Flower

Hibiscus has botox properties that give you glowing skin when applied on the face.

Mash up a few hibiscus flowers using a mortar and pestle then apply them onto your face, avoiding the eyes. Rinse off after 15 minutes to experience a natural facelift! Don’t forget that it’s filled with Vitamin C that also boosts collagen production!

Intense Moisturizing Action

The mucilage content of hibiscus makes it the perfect plant to add to your beauty routine. When crushed, they are slippery and slimy which makes it a good moisturizer for flawless skin.

Encourages Hair Growth

Hibiscus is rich in amino acids that are necessary for producing keratin which makes up the key structure of our hair.

Deep Cleanses Pores

Hibiscus has natural surfactants that cleanse skin without stripping it of its natural oils. Just like it works in cleansing hair, it also acts as a deep cleanser for your pores! It’s also very gentle so it won’t leave your skin feeling sensitive and stiff.