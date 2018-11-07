news

Everyone desires a flawless skin. But, unfortunately, not all of us are blessed with flawless skin. While some get skin issues due to genes, others experience breakouts because of improper care.

The good news is that there are some smart ways to tackle your skin problems without digging a hole into your pocket. You need not spend a thousand buck to significantly improve the richness of the skin.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 beauty hacks that would give you a flawless skin.

1.The water effect

Water does wonders and magic for your skin. Skin issues usually arise due to lack of water in your system. Drinking plenty water cleans your system and keeps your skin fresh and hydrated. It not only works on clearing your pores but also prevents breakouts caused by excess oil and clogged pores.

2. Steam facials

The steaming therapy for the skin opens up your pores and flushes out impurities. The process is simple, but it has a significant impact on the skin. You could also take a steam bath after exercising is very refreshing and nourishes your skin. And following up with cold water will again close your pores. The process involves water, and it is the most efficient cure for any skin issue.

3. Regular exercises

Exercises improves good blood circulation which is good for the skin. It gets rid of dead skin cells and also improves blood circulation. It is a classic hack for healthy skin. And you get a natural glow that beats any bronzer or blush. Similarly, exercise flushes out toxins and renders a natural glow to your skin.

4. Ice

Applying ice on the skin is very effective in preventing excess oil from clogging your pores. It is also very useful in reducing swellings and soothing breakouts. It keeps your skin dry and hydrated.

5. Green diet

Veggies help slow down aging and also tackle wrinkles and uneven skin tone. These leafy green vegetables have some essential vitamins that help tackle any skin problem. Vitamins A and E can help rejuvenate your skin due to their antioxidant property. Veggies help slow down aging and also tackle wrinkles and uneven skin tone.