4 bad skin care habits you need to stop now

You don’t replace your loofah frequently enough

The loofahs we use to clean our face can harbor bacteria, mold, and yeast, among other harmful things. Always wash it thoroughly after using and leave it to dry completely. You can replace it frequently for best results.

You don’t shower right after a workout

Regular workout is the key to a healthy body and mind. However, it is important to shower right after your training sessions for a beautiful skin.

Sweat becomes easily trapped inside tight-knit clothing, which can lead to acne, irritation, and other problems.

Wash your body with an antibacterial body wash and focusing on areas where your skin touched the exercise equipment, or anywhere you’re prone to breakouts (like your chest and back).

You always shower in the morning

Most of us shower in the morning for a refreshing day at work but forgets to wash down after work. When this happens, all that ick from the day is transferred to our bedding, which leads to a cycle of all that ick going right back into our skin. It is very necessary to shower in the evening to wash away the pollen and other impurities you’ve come in contact with throughout the day.

You don’t clean your makeup brushes.

Cleaning your makeup brushes on a regular basis is a fundamental aspect of a good skincare routine. If not properly cleaned, makeup brushes can carry hordes of bacteria that can cause serious damage to the skin. The dirt also hidden inside the bristles causes them to deteriorate quicker, affecting your makeup application.

Clean your tools regularly. You should spritz your brushes once a week with a cleansing spray and deep clean them once a month with shampoo or gentle soap.