5 best foods to control diabetes

Diabetes is when your blood sugar or glucose levels are higher than normal.

Foods to control diabetics play

Foods to control diabetics

Diabetes is a condition that impairs the body's ability to process blood glucose, otherwise known as blood sugar.

Without ongoing, careful management, diabetes can lead to a buildup of sugars in the blood, which can increase the risk of dangerous complications, including stroke and heart disease.

Here are five foods that can help keep your blood sugar in check and make you happy and healthy to boot.

  • Fatty fish

Fatty fish is one of the healthiest foods on the planet. Salmon, sardines, herring, anchovies and mackerel are great sources of the omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA, which have major benefits for heart health.

Getting enough of these fats on a regular basis is especially important for diabetics, who have an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.

  • Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Extra-virgin olive oil is extremely beneficial for heart health. It contains oleic acid, a type of monounsaturated fat that has been shown to improve triglycerides and HDL, which are often at unhealthy levels in type 2 diabetes.

  • Leafy Greens

Leafy green vegetables are extremely nutritious and low in calories. They're also very low in digestible carbs, which raise your blood sugar levels.

Spinach, kale and other leafy greens are good sources of several vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C. In addition, leafy greens are good sources of the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin.

  • Eggs

Eggs have amazing health benefits and it keeps you full hours after consuming it. Regular egg consumption may also reduce your heart disease risk in several ways.

Eggs decrease inflammation, improve insulin sensitivity, increase your "good" HDL cholesterol levels and modify the size and shape of your "bad" LDL cholesterol.

  • Nuts

Nuts are delicious and nutritious. All types of nuts contain fiber and are low in digestible carbs, although some have more than others.

