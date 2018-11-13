Pulse.com.gh logo
4 amazing health benefits of salmon

Check out top reasons to add salmon to your diet.

  • Published:
Grilled Salmon play

Grilled Salmon

Salmon is one of the most nutritious foods on the planet.

This popular fatty fish is loaded with nutrients and may reduce risk factors for several diseases. It's also tasty, versatile and widely available.

Here are 4 amazing health benefits of salmon.

READ ALSO:4 home remedies to get rid of smelly feet

  • It's a great source of lean protein.

It doesn't get any better than fish when it comes to healthy sources of protein, especially fatty fish like salmon. Just one four-ounce serving has 26 grams of protein, which can help you fill up, curb cravings, and stay satisfied for less saturated fat than meat.

It can boost your brain.

Salmon is packed with omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B12 in addition to selenium and choline. All of the above are linked to improving brain function, cognition, and neurological health. 

  • It's a heart helper.

The polyunsaturated fatty acids found in salmon can help improve serum cholesterol, a key indicator of cardiovascular disease risk. Plus, salmon is a source of potassium, an important mineral for balancing blood pressure and benefiting heart health.

READ ALSO:4 reasons why you should apply onion on your face

  • It may help you lose weight.

Thanks to the lean protein and polyunsaturated fat, eating salmon as a part of a nutrient-dense, the veggie-filled meal can help you stay satisfied longer, minimizing the urge to graze. Just be sure to skip calorie-laden toppings, sauces, breading, or deep-frying which will add saturated fat without any health-related upsides.

X
