Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


4 home remedies to get rid of smelly feet

Excellent foot hygiene is a key factor for treating and preventing smelly feet.

  • Published:
Home remedies for smelly feet play

Home remedies for smelly feet

Excellent foot hygiene is a key factor for treating and preventing smelly feet. This includes washing the feet on a daily basis with antibacterial soap, paying close attention to the areas between the toes.

READ ALSO:2 simple ways to get rid of body odor at home

Other home remedies include:

  • Epsom salt

Epsom salts act as an astringent to reduce sweating and kill bacteria. Mix 2 cups of Epsom salts into 1-2 gallons of warm water in a bucket or basin. Soak your feet for 15 minutes, twice a day.

  • Starch or baking soda

Cornstarch absorbs sweat, which keeps your feet feeling fresh. Once or twice a day, sprinkle the starch liberally on your feet before putting on socks. You can also try dusting your feet and shoes with baking soda, which is known to kill bacteria and fungus.

  • Apple cider vinegar

Soak feet in a solution of about 1/3 cup of apple cider vinegar to a foot basin full of warm or cool water. The acid in the vinegar will neutralize the odor and help kill bacteria.

READ ALSO:4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

  • Antibiotic ointment

Before you go to bed, rub your feet and nails with a thin coating of antibacterial ointment like Neosporin, put on some socks, and get some rest.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

How to make cucumber honey toner for radiant skin How to make cucumber honey toner for radiant skin
2 simple ways to get rid of body odor at home 2 simple ways to get rid of body odor at home
5 smart ways men can improve sexual performance 5 smart ways men can improve sexual performance
7 possible causes of itchy skin 7 possible causes of itchy skin
4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection 4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection
5 beauty hacks that would give you a flawless skin 5 beauty hacks that would give you a flawless skin

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Tips: 5 simple ways to treat itching eyes at home Lifestyle Tips 5 simple ways to treat itching eyes at home
Health Tips: The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet Health Tips The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet
Wendy Shay: Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards Wendy Shay Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards



Related Articles

How to make cucumber honey toner for radiant skin
Here are the beauty tricks to get whiter eyeballs
2 simple ways to get rid of body odor at home
How to make clay hair mask for hair loss
4 bad skin care habits you need to stop now
5 smart ways men can improve sexual performance
5 beauty hacks that would give you a flawless skin
4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Beauty & Health

Here are the beauty tricks to get whiter eyeballs
Showering after a workout is ideal because the less time bacteria have to sit on your skin, the better,
4 bad skin care habits you need to stop now
End results of using clay hair mask
How to make clay hair mask for hair loss
Miriam Owusu-Poku wins Miss Malaika 2018
Mariam Owusu-Poku wins Miss Malaika 2018
X
Advertisement