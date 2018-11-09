4 home remedies to get rid of smelly feet

news

Excellent foot hygiene is a key factor for treating and preventing smelly feet. This includes washing the feet on a daily basis with antibacterial soap, paying close attention to the areas between the toes.

Other home remedies include:

Epsom salt

Epsom salts act as an astringent to reduce sweating and kill bacteria. Mix 2 cups of Epsom salts into 1-2 gallons of warm water in a bucket or basin. Soak your feet for 15 minutes, twice a day.

Starch or baking soda

Cornstarch absorbs sweat, which keeps your feet feeling fresh. Once or twice a day, sprinkle the starch liberally on your feet before putting on socks. You can also try dusting your feet and shoes with baking soda, which is known to kill bacteria and fungus.

Apple cider vinegar

Soak feet in a solution of about 1/3 cup of apple cider vinegar to a foot basin full of warm or cool water. The acid in the vinegar will neutralize the odor and help kill bacteria.

Antibiotic ointment

Before you go to bed, rub your feet and nails with a thin coating of antibacterial ointment like Neosporin, put on some socks, and get some rest.