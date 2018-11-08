Pulse.com.gh logo
2 simple ways to get rid of body odor at home

The medical term for body odor is bromhidrosis.

How to get rid of body odor

Body odor is the unpleasant smell produced by bacteria on the skin that break down the acids in your sweat. The medical term is bromhidrosis.

Men are more likely to have body odor because they tend to sweat more than women.

Things that can make body odor worse include:

Being overweight

Consuming rich or spicy food and drink – such as garlic, spices, and alcohol

Some types of medication – such as antidepressants

  • Coconut oil

Coconut oil is rich in lauric acid, which is known to eliminate the bacteria present in our body, thus helping in getting rid of body odor.

 

  • Ingredients

Coconut oil

1 teaspoon of citric acid powder

1 cup of water

  • Method

Rub a small amount of coconut oil directly on the sweat-prone areas of your body.

For foul body odor, mix the citric acid powder with water and use it as the last rinse before you step out of the shower. Concentrate on the armpits and the groin area.

Towel dry your body and apply coconut oil.

  • Epsom salt

Epsom salt is an antioxidant and is known to detoxify our body. It also helps our body produce a hormone called serotonin, which helps it to relax. These properties of Epsom salt relieve stress and this, in turn, decreases sweat production, thereby eliminating foul odor from our body.

  • Ingredients

Epsom salt

Hot water

  • Method

Fill a bathtub or jacuzzi with hot water and pour about 2 to 3 cups of Epsom salt into it.

Soak in the bath and relax.

