2 simple ways to get rid of body odor at home

The medical term for body odor is bromhidrosis.
Men are more likely to have body odor because they tend to sweat more than women.
Things that can make body odor worse include:
Being overweight
Consuming rich or spicy food and drink – such as garlic, spices, and alcohol
Some types of medication – such as antidepressants
Coconut oil is rich in lauric acid, which is known to eliminate the bacteria present in our body, thus helping in getting rid of body odor.
Ingredients
Coconut oil
1 teaspoon of citric acid powder
1 cup of water
Method
Rub a small amount of coconut oil directly on the sweat-prone areas of your body.
For foul body odor, mix the citric acid powder with water and use it as the last rinse before you step out of the shower. Concentrate on the armpits and the groin area.
Towel dry your body and apply coconut oil.
Epsom salt is an antioxidant and is known to detoxify our body. It also helps our body produce a hormone called serotonin, which helps it to relax. These properties of Epsom salt relieve stress and this, in turn, decreases sweat production, thereby eliminating foul odor from our body.
Ingredients
Epsom salt
Hot water
Method
Fill a bathtub or jacuzzi with hot water and pour about 2 to 3 cups of Epsom salt into it.
Soak in the bath and relax.