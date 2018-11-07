Pulse.com.gh logo
4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Yeast infections, caused by the fungus called Candida, are said to affect as many as eight out of 10 women.

  • Published:
Panty play

Panty

  • Garlic

Garlic exhibits strong antifungal activity against Candida species, making this a great and easy home remedy for yeast infection. Women battling with the yeast infection can add plenty of garlic in their diet to fight the overgrowth of yeast. The recommended dosage is two to four cloves in a day.

Ingredients

2-3 cloves garlic

Water

Method

Crush and grind the cloves with enough water to make a paste.

Apply on the affected area for eight to 10 minutes.

Rinse with water.

READ ALSO:Here are the beauty tricks to get whiter eyeballs

  • Yogurt

 The good bacteria, Lactobacillus, that is present in yogurt is sure to work on the yeast, both internally and externally. Applying yogurt topically on the site can do wonders in treating a yeast infection and reducing inflammation

Ingredients

Plain yogurt

Cotton tampon

Method

Dip the tampon in the yogurt and slip it into the vagina. Make sure not to push it in too far.

Leave it in for an hour or two to get rid of the yeast infection.

READ ALSO:How to make clay hair mask for hair loss

  • Coconut oil

The medium-chain fatty acids of coconut oil, lauric, capric, and caprylic acid, have antifungal, antiviral, and antibacterial properties. The oil also soothes chaffed and inflamed the skin. Regular application of this oil will bring down the overgrowth of yeast that is causing the infection and irritation.

Ingredients

Virgin coconut oil

Method

Wash and dry the affected area thoroughly. Use a soft cloth so that you do not irritate the inflamed skin any further.

Apply a thin layer of coconut oil over the area and keep it on.

