How to make clay hair mask for hair loss

news

Yes, clay is a must-have product in your beauty regimen because its end results are amazing.

The proven effectiveness of clay and the absence of chemicals make it increasingly popular among people who love a natural approach to beauty care.

This nature-made material is rich in minerals and nutrients, which makes it suitable for many cosmetic purposes.

This powerful detoxifier is negatively charged, so it can attract positively charged ions, toxins, and product build-up in the hair and scalp.

READ ALSO:How to make glowing skin smoothie

Ingredients

1/2 cup clay

1 tbsp of coconut oil

1 tbsp of castor oil

1 tbsp of sweet almond oil

6 tbsp of apple cider vinegar

3 tbsp of water

READ ALSO:How to make an anti-aging grape face mask

Method

In a clean bowl, add clay and the three different types of oil.

Next, add the apple cider vinegar. Allow it to aerate and foam for 10-15 seconds before adding in the water.

The reaction between the clay and apple cider vinegar is essential to avoiding a lumpy mix.

After the mixture has foamed for a few seconds, add your 3 tablespoons of water.

Stir everything together vigorously, until you have a smooth, minimally lumpy mixture that is roughly the consistency of Greek yogurt.

Apply the mask to the wet hair and wear a hair cap for 20-30 minutes.

When you're ready to rinse, hop into the shower to remove all the clay from your hair.

Apply hair conditioner and let it on for 5 minutes before rinsing.