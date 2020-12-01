Aloe vera is a succulent plant species that grows in tropical climates across the world. It has been widely used for its health benefits for centuries. In recent times, the juice of aloe vera is also gaining popularity.

Aloe vera juice contains over 75 potentially active constituents, including vitamins, minerals, enzymes, sugar, amino acids, salicylic acids, lignin, and saponins.

Aid weight loss

Inflammation is linked to weight gain and metabolic issues. Aloe vera juice may play a beneficial role due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Aloe vera juice had beneficial effects on obese individuals with prediabetes and diabetes. It reduced body weight, body fat mass, and insulin resistance in these individuals.

May hydrate the body

Aloe vera juice contains nearly 75 active components that can replenish the body. It is believed to hydrate the body and relieve exhaustion, though research is limited in this regard. It, hence, improves skin hydration.

Support the immune system

A mice study states that ingestion of aloe vera juice could stimulate cellular and humoral (related to bodily fluids) immunity.

Aloe vera juice may act as an immune system enhancer. However, we need more research in this regard.

Improve brain health

Individuals given diets including aloe vera performed better on tasks of memory recall and recognition in a study. These participants also reported reduced incidences of tension or low mood. These effects could be attributed to the saccharides in aloe vera juice.

Improve oral health

A study has shown that aloe vera juice could have unlimited use in the field of dentistry. Its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties can help treat gingivitis, plaque, and periodontitis. Its antiviral properties can help heal oral infections as well.

Aloe vera juice may also act as an efficient mouthwash without any side effects.

The anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera juice can also play a role in treating plaque-induced gingivitis.