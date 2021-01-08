Severely inflamed acne can leave behind scars. Acne scars cause a lot of psychological distress, especially in adolescents. But it is important to remember that scar formation is normal.

Here, we give you some home remedies that may help lighten the appearance of acne scars and pimple marks. Your skin type, however, plays a major role in these solutions.

Turmeric

Turmeric is one of the oldest and most commonly used spices for skin remedies. Studies show that topical application of turmeric showed improvement in skin conditions like acne, psoriasis, and alopecia.

It also contains curcumin, which is an effective skin-lightening agent. Thus, it may fade acne scars and pimple marks.

Method: Squeeze out the lemon juice in a bowl and mix it with turmeric powder. Gently apply this mixture to your face and other affected areas.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes before washing it off. You can do this once every alternate day.

Coconut Oil

A research conducted to study the potential benefits of plant oils on skin shows that coconut oil possesses antibacterial properties that may help reduce acne.

Method: Warm the virgin coconut oil by rubbing it between your palms.

Dab it on the acne scars and leave it on until the next morning. Do this every night before going to bed.

Aloe vera gel

A mixture of aloe vera, tea tree oil, and propolis has also been found to reduce acne scars and pimple marks.

Aloe vera can reduce acne scars by reducing hyperpigmentation and acting as an immunity booster and anti-inflammatory agent.

Method: Extract a tablespoon of gel from aloe vera leaves. Apply it to the scars and blemishes.

Leave it on overnight. You can do this every night before going to bed.

Lemon Juice

Lemon juice contains vitamin C that exhibits antipigmentary properties. Thus, it may fade acne scars, blemishes and pimple marks over time.

Method: Squeeze out the juice of half a lemon and dab a cotton pad into the juice.

Apply it to the affected areas. Rinse it off thoroughly after 10 minutes. You can do this 3-4 times a week.

Baking soda

Baking soda is known for its ability to kill bacteria. This might help control acne occurrence. However, there are no scientific studies to verify its efficacy. There is only anecdotal evidence and testimonials that speak about the effect of baking soda in clearing acne scars and pimple marks.

Method: Mix the baking soda in water until you have a paste. Apply the paste to the scars and leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash it off thoroughly with a mild cleanser. Do this 2-3 times a week.