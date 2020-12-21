Prickly heat is an itchy rash of small, raised red spots that cause a stinging or prickling sensation on the skin.

It can develop anywhere on the body, but it usually appears on your face, neck, back, chest or thighs a few days after exposure to hot temperatures.

Heat rash begins with excessive perspiration, usually in a hot, humid environment.

The perspiration makes it easier for dead skin cells and bacteria on the skin to block the sweat glands, forming a barrier and trapping sweat beneath the skin, where it builds up, causing the characteristic bumps.

As the bumps burst and sweat is released, there may be a prickly or stinging sensation that gives this condition its name. Here are 5 home remedies to get rid of this menace.

Rose water

Make a concoction using the following ingredient: 200ml rose water, 4 tablespoon honey and 200ml pure water. Mix together and freeze in an ice tray. Take these ice cubes, four to five at a time, and wrap them in a soft muslin cloth. Press the bundle gently on prickly heat affected areas. Rosewater helps maintain the skin’s pH balance, and also controls excess oil.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt has been known to have both, a cooling and soothing effect on the skin. Apply cold yoghurt to the affected areas and leave it on for 15 minutes. Wash with cold water and pat dry. Never rub the irritated skin. Yoghurt has natural anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, that can help prevent the breakout of acne and ensure glowing and healthy skin.

Water or drinks

Because the hot temperature can drain the energy out of you, it is important to consistently hydrate yourself to stay cool. Drink cool natural drinks like lemon water and coconut water, and avoid alcohol and aerated drinks. You can also add flavoured water to your diet, where you can make the most of seasonal fruits and herbs.

Avoid synthetic clothes

Summer is the time when you should wear light coloured and loose clothes so that there is air circulation and your body stays cool. Wear cotton clothing and avoid synthetic tight clothes at all cost. Cotton allows air to circulate and move freely through the fabric, which makes the heat more bearable.

Air yourself

The golden rule is to keep the body cool and well aired. If you can, uncover the skin where you are experiencing prickly heat and expose it to cool air. Doing so will help bring relief to the skin. For babies, avoid making them wear diapers and air the affected areas.