As usual, nature has provided us with amazing solutions that, over time, will help us bid adieu to the much-hated facial hair. Sticking to natural products won’t damage your sensitive facial skin, unlike those remedies that promise instant results. And unless you are allergic to any of the ingredients, they will not have any side effects.

Below are some home remedies for removing unwanted facial hair:

Sugar and Lemon Juice

Sugar has been used since ancient ages for removing unwanted hair. Warm sugar sticks to the hair, and not the skin. So, after it has dried, it rips the hair off when we start removing it from our face.

Method: Mix the sugar, lemon juice, and water. The sugar particles act as an exfoliating agent.

Heat the mixture. Let it cool a bit, and apply on the affected areas in the direction of the hair growth.

Let it dry. Keep it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water, rubbing in a circular motion.

Egg White and Cornstarch

Egg whites are the perfect way to get rid of unwanted hair. It is sticky and forms a thin film on your facial hair. That helps to rip the hair off when it dries up. The sugar also adds to the stickiness of the mixture and cornflour gives it a thick and smooth consistency, making depilation easier.

Method: Separate the egg white from the yolk. Add cornflour and sugar to the egg white.

Whisk it till it forms a smooth paste. Apply it on the areas that have unwanted hair.

Keep it on for about 20-25 minutes, till it is completely dry. Once it’s dry, peel it off.

Do this for about 2-3 times a week for best results.

Lemon and Honey

This is particularly suitable for women with dry skin. Honey has amazing moisturizing properties. It prevents evaporation of water from the skin and stimulates sebum production.

Method: Mix the sugar, lemon juice, and honey. Heat the mixture for about 3 minutes, till it becomes a waxy paste.

To make the paste thinner, you can add water. Ensure that the paste is smooth. Allow the mixture to cool down.

Apply the cornstarch or the flour on the areas where you have unwanted hair.

Next, spread the paste in the direction of the hair growth.

Using a waxing strip or the piece of cloth, pull the hair out in the opposite direction.

Papaya and Aloe Vera

The papain enzyme present in raw papaya dilates the hair follicles, causing the hair to fall out (6). Papaya is also very good for the skin. It works as an exfoliator, removing the dead skin cells.

Method: Peel the raw papaya and cut it into little pieces.

Grind the pieces to make a fine paste.

Mix the papaya paste with half a teaspoon of turmeric powder.

Apply this mixture on the affected parts. Massage for 15 to 20 minutes. Wash it off.

Garlic

Unless you are allergic to garlic, there is no reason for not trying it. As it is, garlic has several beauty benefits.

Method: Massage the garlic juice on the areas where you have unwanted hair.

Keep it on for 30 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Apply a fragrance-free moisturizer. You can apply the juice once every day. You can continue to do this till the hairs fall off.