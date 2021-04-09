5 incredible health benefits of Guava juice

Guava juice is rich in vitamin C that helps in strengthening the immune system and keeping diseases at bay. It is also effective in curing a cold and cough. Drinking guava juice aids the body in fighting infections and boosts immunity.

Reduces stress and anxiety

Packed with magnesium which relaxes the muscles of your body, guava juice is said to be effective in releasing stress and tension. It also significantly helps in reducing anxiety and uneasiness.

Cures diarrhoea