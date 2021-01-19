Greying at an early age may be attributed to your genetics. If your parents or grandparents had a premature greying problem, you too are at a greater risk of experiencing the same.

Studies have also shown that issues like chronic cold, chronic constipation, anaemia, or problems with the thyroid gland can lead to premature greying. In fact, hyperthyroidism is one of the main factors for greying. Vitiligo is also a common cause of premature greying.

The overuse of chemical treatments and heat can cause irreversible damage to your hair and scalp, leading to premature greying too.

While some of us make peace with it and gracefully transition into silver vixens, some of us like to take our time before we make the transition. That is if we ever choose to because you always have a choice.

Below are some natural ways to cover your premature grey hair:

Onion juice

Onion juice has a rich content of the enzyme Catalase which helps reverse greying. Regular application can help darken your hair from the roots.

Method: Extract the juice from one onion and collect it in a bowl.

Massage the juice into your scalp and leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash off with a mild sulfate-free shampoo. Try this method twice a week.

Coconut oil and lemon remedy

While coconut oil and lemon juice do not reverse greying, it delays it by preserving the pigment cells in your hair follicles.

Method: Combine the ingredients in a bowl and start applying it to your hair.

Massage the mixture into your scalp and work it down to the tips of your hair.

Once all of your hair is covered, leave it in for 30 minutes. Wash your hair with a mild sulfate-free shampoo. Repeat this twice a week.

Potato peel rinse

The starchy solution helps mask greys by adding pigment. This is one of the easiest solutions for hiding greys.

Method: Boil the potato peels until you get a somewhat thick starchy solution.

Let the solution cool and then strain out the potato peels and collect the liquid in a mug.

Wash and condition your hair and then proceed to pour the potato peel rinse through your hair.

Do not rinse your hair any further. Do this 1-2 times a week.

Black coffee

Coffee is not a permanent solution for grey hair. However, with regular use, it can stain your hair to a dark brown colour and mask all of your greys.

Method: Brew a strong pot of coffee and then set it aside to cool.

Once it has cooled, pour the coffee through your hair while massaging it in.

Once you’ve poured all the coffee through your hair, let your hair saturate in it for 20 minutes.

Rinse your hair under running water. Do not shampoo. Repeat this twice a week.

Black pepper hair mask

With regular use, black pepper can darken grey hair. The yoghurt in the mask helps condition your hair and make it softer.

Method: Blend 2 grams black pepper and a cup yoghurt together until you get a greying paste.

Massage the paste into your hair from the roots to the tips. Do not rub your eyes while applying the mixture as it can irritate.

Leave it on for an hour and then proceed to wash it out with a mild sulfate-free shampoo. Repeat this thrice a week.