5 natural ways to darken grey hair

Your hair may go grey naturally as you age, but premature greying of hair can be combated with a good lifestyle. Other than a balanced diet, some homemade hair packs can help you to reduce the appearance of grey hair.

Here are some effective home remedies to darken your grey hair:

Coffee

Using coffee is one of the conventional and unconditional ways to cover grey hair easily. If you want to get darker hair and prevent grey hair completely, use coffee on regular basis.

Method:

Simply take one cup of coffee and mix it with one cup of water. You can also add 2-3 spoons of coffee powder and allow it to dissolve. Let the coffee powder dissolve completely and then apply it to your hair. Allow it to sit for an hour and wash it off with cold water. Using espresso coffee is one of the best coffees that work well. Coffee contains pigmentation which stains your hair, thus, leaving you with dark, lustrous and healthy hair.

Potato peel

Many women have claimed that potatoes have helped them reduce hyperpigmentation and dark spots. Many have also vouched that regular use of potato juice has helped reduce dark under-eye circles and puffiness. All this happens because potatoes have an enzyme called “catecholase” which helps to reduce hyperpigmentation, brighten skin, reduce dark spots and acne scars. But potato peel can also cover white hair with its high starch content. Along with onion juice, fresh potato juice can act as a hair tonic.

Method:

To colour hair, collect half a cup of potato peels and boil it in 2 cups of water. After the liquid cools down after 10 minutes of boiling, use it as a final rinse after shampooing hair.

Beetroot juice

Beetroot is a powerhouse of nutrition and it’s not only great for your skin, but it can also help deepen hair colour. With its natural deep reddish pigment, it can give your hair a gorgeous colour.

Method:

You can use it by mixing beetroot juice with coconut oil, and massaging hair thoroughly with this oil, leave it on for 1 or 2 hours, and rinse away with a mild shampoo.

Black tea

One of the best ways to make the hair colour black is to use black tea. Here’s how you can prepare a black tea concoction for grey hair.

Method: