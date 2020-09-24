Pimple marks and acne can be a cruel reminder of our skin woes. The best way to ignore getting pimples is by preventing breakouts and a balanced diet.

However, there’s much more than just a diet and lifestyle that contribute to pimple marks.

Here are some home remedies that may help lighten the appearance of acne scars and pimple marks.

Aloe Vera gel

Aloe vera can reduce acne scars by reducing hyperpigmentation and acting as an immunity booster and anti-inflammatory agent.

A mixture of aloe vera, tea tree oil, and propolis has also been found to reduce acne scars and pimple marks.

Method: Extract a tablespoon of gel from aloe vera leaves and apply it to the scars and blemishes. Leave it on overnight.

Orange peel powder

Study shows that orange peel suppresses melanogenesis, hence, it helps eliminate acne spots and blemishes.

Method: Mix honey and orange peel powder to make a thick paste.

Apply the paste to the areas with acne and pimple scars and wash it off after it dries.

Coconut Oil

A study has shown that coconut oil possesses antibacterial properties that help reduce acne.

Method: Warm the virgin coconut oil by rubbing it between your palms, then, dab it on the acne scars and leave it on until the next morning.

Do this every night before going to bed.

Lemon juice

Lemon juice contains vitamin C that exhibits antipigmentary properties. Thus, it fades acne scars, blemishes and pimple marks over time.

Squeeze out the juice of half a lemon and dab a cotton pad into the juice and apply it to the affected areas.

Rinse it off thoroughly after 10 minutes. You can do this 3-4 times a week.

Potato Juice

The potassium, sulfur, phosphorus, and chloride found in potato are useful for treating acne blemishes and pimple spots. Potato also contains azelaic acid that may reduce hyperpigmentation caused by mild to moderate acne and breakouts.

Method: Crush a raw potato to extract its juice. Soak a cotton ball with this juice and apply it to the areas with acne scars and leave it on for 10 minutes and wash it off.