RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 natural ways to grow long eyelashes

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Aside from being a protective barrier to your eyes, eyelashes also give an instant lift to your eye makeup.

5 ways to grow long eyelashes
5 ways to grow long eyelashes Pulse Ghana

Sometimes, various factors – be it advancing age or an underlying medical condition like hypotrichosis – can cause the lashes to fall out and become thin.

Recommended articles

If you are trying to grow longer lashes naturally, some home remedies may work for you.

  • Aloe vera

Aloe juice and flesh are good for hair strengthening and nutrition. Take a fresh aloe leaf, squeeze a few drops of juice, and apply to your eyelashes. Leave overnight, and wash your eyes in the morning. To improve the effect, mix aloe juice with castor or olive oil.

  • Egg mask

Eggs contain biotin and B-group vitamins, which help to strengthen hair and eyelashes and prevent their loss. Mix 1 egg and 1 tablespoon of glycerine or petroleum jelly. Apply the mixture to your eyelashes. Repeat the procedure 3 times a week for several months.

  • Oils

Castor, coconut, and olive oils contain fatty acids that provide nutrition to follicles and keep eyelashes healthy. Put a drop of oil on a clean brush or your finger, and apply it to your eyelashes before going to sleep. You can use one oil or mix a composition.

  • Combing

Combing improves blood flow and stimulates hair growth. Use a special brush or a thoroughly washed brush from an old mascara tube. Use a few drops of vitamin E, and brush your eyelashes to the tips for 5 minutes twice a day.

  • Green tea

Green tea contains antioxidants and vitamins, and that is why it is used in cosmetic products and hair loss treatment. Make a cup of strong green tea, let it cool, and apply it with a cotton pad to your eyelashes twice a day.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side chicks [Credit Starz]