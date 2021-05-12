5 natural ways to grow long eyelashes

If you are trying to grow longer lashes naturally, some home remedies may work for you.

Aloe vera

Aloe juice and flesh are good for hair strengthening and nutrition. Take a fresh aloe leaf, squeeze a few drops of juice, and apply to your eyelashes. Leave overnight, and wash your eyes in the morning. To improve the effect, mix aloe juice with castor or olive oil.

Egg mask

Eggs contain biotin and B-group vitamins, which help to strengthen hair and eyelashes and prevent their loss. Mix 1 egg and 1 tablespoon of glycerine or petroleum jelly. Apply the mixture to your eyelashes. Repeat the procedure 3 times a week for several months.

Oils

Castor, coconut, and olive oils contain fatty acids that provide nutrition to follicles and keep eyelashes healthy. Put a drop of oil on a clean brush or your finger, and apply it to your eyelashes before going to sleep. You can use one oil or mix a composition.

Combing

Combing improves blood flow and stimulates hair growth. Use a special brush or a thoroughly washed brush from an old mascara tube. Use a few drops of vitamin E, and brush your eyelashes to the tips for 5 minutes twice a day.

Green tea