Known in Ga as Aluguntugui, Twi as Aborofontungu and Ewe as Evo, the Annona Muricata fruit has been in Ghana since time immemorial. It is not only found in Ghana but other sub-Saharan African countries that lie within the tropics.

It’s also very nutrient-dense and provides a good amount of fibre and vitamin C for very few calories.

The phytonutrients in soursop (in addition to other power nutrients) make this fruit irresistible. Soursop is also a powerful antioxidant.

This article will look at some of the health benefits of soursop and how you can incorporate it into your diet.

Skin care

You can make the seeds of the soursop fruit into a powder, which can then be formulated into a skin astringent, helping you reduce lines and wrinkles, and improving the appearance of age spots and blemishes. Apply this paste to the affected areas regularly and enjoy healthier skin, while also protecting yourself from bacterial and microbial infections.

Boosts immunity

Protecting the immune system is one of the most important components of a healthy diet and fitness regimen. Adding a bit of soursop fruit to your diet, either through refreshing beverages or desserts, can positively impact your overall health.

Rich in vitamin C, this fruit stimulates the production of white blood cells, while the concentration of antioxidants helps to neutralize free radicals and prevent chronic disease.

Relieves respiratory distress

If you are struggling with a cough, cold, or other forms of the respiratory ailment, then soursop’s anti-inflammatory properties can help clear out your airways, relieve congestion, and soothe irritation. Soursop is a reliable way to eliminate phlegm and mucus, where many pathogens can live. By reducing inflammation of the nasal cavities and respiratory tracts, it can also speed healing.

Soursop Treats fever

The soursop fruit has been traditionally used to treat fever. In Africa, a decoction of soursop leaves is used to control feverish symptoms and convulsive seizures.

Fights Cancer

This fruit has been directly linked to cancer prevention and a reduction in the size of tumours.

They can apparently cut off blood flow to foreign or non-normal cellular growths, and have already been positively associated with treating breast, pancreatic, prostate, and lung cancers.