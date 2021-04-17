5 reasons why you should put lemon next to your bed every night

Whether it’s part of a cleaning solution, homemade beauty product, or toothpaste, lemon is one of the most versatile fruits out there.

Lemon is not just a fruit, but a magical ingredient that can trigger a physiological response in the body. Rich in valuable nutrients, such as vitamin C, vitamins A and B, copper, manganese, calcium, potassium, magnesium and potent antioxidants, it is good for the skin and even internal organs.

Wondering how? It has been proven through research that placing sliced lemons next to your bed at night can help improve respiratory concerns, air quality and sleep.

Here is the effect of placing lemon next to your bed every night:

Improves air quality

Lemon’s detoxification properties make it an effective means to improve air quality. According to researchers, it gives off a powerful aroma that makes the air in the room and around the bed a bit more pleasant.

Repel insects

A study suggests that ants and mosquitoes hate the smell of lemon and other citrus foods. Rubbing lemon peels on your skin or even placing them near the pillow can protect you against mosquito and insect bite.

Pain relief

Inhaling lemon while sleeping helps control headache and rheumatoid arthritis. According to researchers, expecting women who inhaled lemon essential oil, felt less anxiety and fear as compared to others.

Better breathing

From the elemental point of view, lemon is rich in antioxidants and anti-bacterial properties. When inhaled while sleeping, it improves the breathing process and also clears the nostril passage. People suffering from asthma or sinus should practice the habit of placing lemon next to the bed, as it also opens up their lung pathways.

Reduces blood pressure