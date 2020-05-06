Some causes of dandruff include dry skin, seborrheic dermatitis, sensitivity to hair products and the growth of a specific type of fungus that lives on the scalp.

You don't need any special preparations for an appointment to diagnose dandruff.

Your doctor will likely be able to diagnose your dandruff and its cause simply by looking at your scalp and skin.

While there are plenty of over-the-counter products designed to treat dandruff, natural remedies can be just effective.

Here are 5 simple home remedies for treating dandruff

Use coconut oil

Well-known for its multiple health benefits, coconut oil is often also used as a natural remedy for dandruff.

A study showed that coconut oil could aid in the treatment of eczema, a skin condition that may contribute to dandruff.

Add apple cider vinegar to your routine

Apple cider vinegar is also often used as a natural remedy to get rid of dandruff.

The acidity of the vinegar is believed to help stimulate the shedding of dead skin cells on the scalp.

Apple cider vinegar is also said to balance the pH of the skin to reduce the growth of fungus and thus fight dandruff.

Apply aloe vera

Aloe vera is a type of succulent that is frequently added to skin ointments, cosmetics and lotions.

When applied to the skin, it treats skin conditions like burns, psoriasis and cold sores and this is beneficial in the treatment of dandruff.

Use baking soda

Baking soda is known to act as a gentle exfoliant to remove dead skin cells and reduce scaling and itchiness.

It also has antifungal properties that could be beneficial in the treatment of dandruff.

Shampoo more often.

Shampooing the hair consistently help reduce the oils on your scalp.

They usually contain salicylic acid to prevent dandruff and soothe a dry, itchy scalp.