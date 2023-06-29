5 simple ways to turn your regular walk into an excellent workout​

Exercise will become a habit when it fits into your normal schedule.

Walking is incredible exercise. It’s effective, free, and can be done practically anywhere. Walking is also an enjoyable form exercise because it can be social and stress-relieving. Regular walkers reduce their risks for cardiovascular disease and obesity, and enjoy other health benefits like stronger bones and muscles and improved moods.

If you like walking but are looking to burn more calories, try out some of these suggestions to transform your walk into a full-body workout:

Maintain a routine​

Set a walking routine for yourself. Be it for 30 minutes or 40 minutes a day, stick to your routine. If you can not manage walking for 30 minutes at a time, plan small short walks in a day. Putting your body through this physical activity for a regular amount of time helps your body get its benefits steadily.

Warm up before walking is important

Walking might seem like a low-intensity workout but you would be surprised to know that warm-up is essential before a walking session. You should stretch before going out for a walk. Stretch your leg muscles, calves, and thighs for about 10 minutes. Don’t push yourself to stretch; do it with ease. Take your time and do it at a slow pace.

Maintain your posture while walking​

While walking keep your head up, stand tall, strengthen your back, and keep your shoulder down and back. Do not slouch, hunch, or lean forward while walking as it will do you more harm than good. Keep your body relaxed, loosen it, and walk with ease. Do not walk under stress. Take a moderate-intensity pace while walking.

​Move your arms​

The best way to walk is to swing your hands and arms in a gentle manner. While walking make sure your shoulders move too and not just the hands below the elbows. Swing arms parallel to the body, not across it. Do not swing your arms too high intentionally.

Take steps properly​