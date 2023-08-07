ADVERTISEMENT
5 supplements that make the vagina smell and taste better

Temi Iwalaiye

When it comes to vaginal health, what you eat has such a huge role in determining how your vagina smells and, for those who are into oral sex, how it tastes.

Here's how to get rid of a smelly vagina [Aninjustice]
Here are some supplements every woman should take for great feminine hygiene.

Apple cider gummies are beneficial to the vagina {health}
The vagina naturally has a balance of bacteria and fungi that keeps both in check under normal conditions. When there is an imbalance, which may be brought on by oral contraceptives, medications, or pregnancy, C. albicans may thrive and cause vagina candidiasis. Apple cider gummies restore the normal PH of the vagina and prevent odour.

When the vagina is dry, it itches and smells. The moisture in the vagina is part of the self-cleansing mechanism. Vitamin E can either be applied as oil or taken orally to help prevent vaginal dryness.

Garlic supplements are excellent [WFLA]
Garlic supplements are excellent [WFLA] Pulse Nigeria
Garlic is important in fighting infections that cause vaginal itching, swelling and dryness. This is because it is an antibiotic. You can take it orally or as a supplement.

Cranberry juice contains vitamin C which helps to cure and prevent yeast infection that causes itching, pain and smell. It ensures the vagina smells and tastes nice.

It contains vitamin C, vitamin B, and fibre which improves the vagina's gut health. Pineapple juice helps your vagina smell and tastes better, especially if you are into oral sex because it helps the vagina maintain its natural PH and prevent infections.

Temi Iwalaiye
