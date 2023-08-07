5 supplements that make the vagina smell and taste better
When it comes to vaginal health, what you eat has such a huge role in determining how your vagina smells and, for those who are into oral sex, how it tastes.
Here are some supplements every woman should take for great feminine hygiene.
1. Apple cider gummies
The vagina naturally has a balance of bacteria and fungi that keeps both in check under normal conditions. When there is an imbalance, which may be brought on by oral contraceptives, medications, or pregnancy, C. albicans may thrive and cause vagina candidiasis. Apple cider gummies restore the normal PH of the vagina and prevent odour.
2. Vitamin E supplements
When the vagina is dry, it itches and smells. The moisture in the vagina is part of the self-cleansing mechanism. Vitamin E can either be applied as oil or taken orally to help prevent vaginal dryness.
3. Garlic supplements
Garlic is important in fighting infections that cause vaginal itching, swelling and dryness. This is because it is an antibiotic. You can take it orally or as a supplement.
4. Cranberry juice or supplement
Cranberry juice contains vitamin C which helps to cure and prevent yeast infection that causes itching, pain and smell. It ensures the vagina smells and tastes nice.
5. Pineapple juice
It contains vitamin C, vitamin B, and fibre which improves the vagina's gut health. Pineapple juice helps your vagina smell and tastes better, especially if you are into oral sex because it helps the vagina maintain its natural PH and prevent infections.
