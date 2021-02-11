The heat of the sun becomes very harsh on our skin and results in many skin related issues like sunburn, suntan, acne, pimples, spots and other skin infections.

It becomes very difficult for us to protect our skin from these problems. So here we are with an ingredient that you can easily find in your kitchens, which can do wonders to your skin.

Apple cider vinegar is an ingredient, which has many health as well as skin benefits. It is rich in acetic, citric, malic and amino acid and also contains vitamins, enzymes and mineral salts, which is beneficial for your skin.

Here is how you can use apple cider vinegar for flawless skin:

Remove age spots and fights wrinkles

Apple cider vinegar has alpha hydroxyl acids, which helps in removing dead skin and reveals healthy and glowing skin. Not just that, apple cider vinegar also helps in removing the age spots and minimises fine lines and wrinkles.

Method: Dab a little apple cider vinegar on a cotton ball and apply it directly on the age spot and wrinkles.

Leave it for 30 minutes and then wash it off with cool water.

Follow this routine twice daily for 6 weeks and you will see the difference.

Prevents acne and pimples

If you are struggling from stubborn acne and pimples, then keep an apple cider vinegar bottle handy. Due to its antibacterial and antifungal substance, apple cider vinegar helps in keeping your skin pores bacteria, oil and dust-free.

Method: Mix raw and unfiltered apple cider vinegar with filtered water in a bowl.

Soak a cotton ball in the solution and apply it on the affected skin.

Leave it for 10 minutes and then wash it off with warm water.

Reapply a few times daily for a few days to see the result.

Skin toner

Apple cider vinegar has astringent properties, which helps in increasing the blood flow to the skin and minimise the pores, a great remedy for the ones with oily skin. It also regulates the pH level of your skin.

Method: Mix apple cider vinegar with filtered water. You may add a few drops of essential oil also.

Apply the solution on your skin using a cotton ball.

Leave it for a few minutes, and then rinse it off with cool water.

You can use it once or twice a day as per your need.

Heals sunburn

Apple cider vinegar is known to cure sunburns. It helps to soothe the pain and make the healing process fast.

Method: Mix half a cup of apple cider vinegar with 4 cups of water.

Douse a washcloth with the solution and apply to sunburned skin.

Massage it for a while.

Repeat this several times daily for a few days until your condition improves.

Soothe and exfoliate skin

Apple cider vinegar will soothe your skin and will leave it soft and supple. Its alpha hydroxyl acid removes the dead skin cells and reveals healthy new skin cells.

Method: Pour some apple cider vinegar in a bathtub of warm water.

Be in there for 15-20 minutes.

Allow the protective acid to soak into your skin.

Follow this routine to maintain the pH levels of your skin.