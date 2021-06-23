Apart from the pain that inevitably comes when your hair is being pulled out from the root, waxing offers many amazing benefits.

It’s definitely worth it to put up with a little rain if you want to see the rainbow and the pot of gold at the end: silky smooth skin with finer regrowth -guaranteed.

Below are 6 amazing benefits of body waxing:

Your hair will grow back progressively finer and sparser

This is because waxing tears hair off from the root, which causes the hair follicle to get weaker over time. Weak hair follicles produce finer, sparser hair. However, genetics still determines most of the characteristics of your hair, such as coarseness, colour, and growth rate. Do not expect dramatic change from coarse to fine in a couple of appointments. It will take some time to see a substantial change.

Your skin will get gentle exfoliation

Waxing strips off the outermost layer of skin, which means that your skin will feel smoother and brighter, but keep in mind that waxing is not exfoliation. You should exfoliate a couple of days before your waxing appointment to prepare the skin for the procedure. Do not exfoliate on the same day of the appointment since this could make your skin too sensitive.

Your skin will be less prone to inflammation

Did you know that repeated shaving leads to chronic skin inflammation? The friction from the razor —as well as the natural skin-to-skin friction in this area— give way to inflammation and discolouration. The latter happens because the skin reacts to inflammation by becoming thicker, and melanocytes (the pigment-making cells in the skin) become more active.

You will have less annoying itching and prickliness

When hair surfaces, is when it starts itching and giving a prickly sensation. When you wax, hair will take longer to reach the surface of the skin; therefore, you will feel smooth for longer. It’s also worth mentioning that the prickly feeling of growing hair is more noticeable after shaving because the razor cuts the hair at an angle, which is the same reason why hair seems darker. You can be relieved that, once you start waxing, you’ll be less bothered by this prickly sensation.

You will avoid the risk of nicks and cuts

There is always the risk of getting cut when you’re using a razor, even more so when your hands are covered in foam and soap, and you’re in one of the least safe places in the house: the bathroom. When you start waxing, your skin overall will be less exposed to damage.

You will have less chance of ingrown hairs