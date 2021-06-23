You have heard it all before, the good, the bad, and the ugly about waxing. Well, we are here to praise waxing as one of the best hair removal methods, because it is!
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
Apart from the pain that inevitably comes when your hair is being pulled out from the root, waxing offers many amazing benefits.
You have heard it all before, the good, the bad, and the ugly about waxing. Well, we are here to praise waxing as one of the best hair removal methods, because it is!
Apart from the pain that inevitably comes when your hair is being pulled out from the root, waxing offers many amazing benefits.
It’s definitely worth it to put up with a little rain if you want to see the rainbow and the pot of gold at the end: silky smooth skin with finer regrowth -guaranteed.
Below are 6 amazing benefits of body waxing:
This is because waxing tears hair off from the root, which causes the hair follicle to get weaker over time. Weak hair follicles produce finer, sparser hair. However, genetics still determines most of the characteristics of your hair, such as coarseness, colour, and growth rate. Do not expect dramatic change from coarse to fine in a couple of appointments. It will take some time to see a substantial change.
Waxing strips off the outermost layer of skin, which means that your skin will feel smoother and brighter, but keep in mind that waxing is not exfoliation. You should exfoliate a couple of days before your waxing appointment to prepare the skin for the procedure. Do not exfoliate on the same day of the appointment since this could make your skin too sensitive.
Did you know that repeated shaving leads to chronic skin inflammation? The friction from the razor —as well as the natural skin-to-skin friction in this area— give way to inflammation and discolouration. The latter happens because the skin reacts to inflammation by becoming thicker, and melanocytes (the pigment-making cells in the skin) become more active.
When hair surfaces, is when it starts itching and giving a prickly sensation. When you wax, hair will take longer to reach the surface of the skin; therefore, you will feel smooth for longer. It’s also worth mentioning that the prickly feeling of growing hair is more noticeable after shaving because the razor cuts the hair at an angle, which is the same reason why hair seems darker. You can be relieved that, once you start waxing, you’ll be less bothered by this prickly sensation.
There is always the risk of getting cut when you’re using a razor, even more so when your hands are covered in foam and soap, and you’re in one of the least safe places in the house: the bathroom. When you start waxing, your skin overall will be less exposed to damage.
It is important to use the correct waxing technique to avoid ingrown hairs (hair that regrows back into the skin, causing red bumps). The pull has to be quick and the skin has to be held taut while going at the procedure. However, you should know that you might be especially prone to ingrown hairs with any hair removal method. Luckily, exfoliation and moisturizing can be a great help against this pesky problem.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh