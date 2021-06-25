6 common baby-making mistakes couples need to avoid

Baby making has become more difficult than ever and changing any little thing might affect your chances.

You can have mind-blowing orgasms on your fertile days but it doesn’t always end up in pregnancy as you were expecting because of some of the mistakes listed below:

Having too much sex

According to research, having sex every day is the greatest idea when you are trying to conceive. Regular sex will decrease the amount of sperm your partner produces. Give him at least a day or two to renourish and produce healthy and voluminous sperms.

Not having enough sex

It’s not a good idea to schedule your lovemaking for the woman’s fertile period. There is a probability that the man can produce less healthy sperm can reduce your chances of getting pregnant.

Using a lubricant

Lubricants are very useful during lovemaking and it makes enhances the process. However, it is not very helpful when you are trying to conceive because some brands contain ingredients that are harmful to sperm, and can kill sperm.

To be on the safer side, avoid using it during this period if you can find sperm-friendly lubricants on the market.

Not having sex on your fertile days

Talk to a gynaecologist or midwife to help you calculate your fertile days and give you tips on foods that boost fertility. Having sex on your fertile days can increase your chances of having a baby.

That doesn’t just mean having sex on the day of ovulation, but the day before ovulation as well as every other day after ovulation for 5-6 days, just to give your body the very best chances of getting pregnant.

Sticking with the same position

Some couple has been led to believe that missionary sex position is the best when you want to have conceived. This may be true but the fact is that when a man ejaculates, sperm swims out, goes directly into the cervical mucus and the fallopian tubes.

This happens in a matter of seconds, regardless of the position during intercourse, instead of having a boring life, mix it up, get your adrenaline pumping and have a good rest after it.

Living an unhealthy life